If the Elizabethtown Area School District moves forward with its recommendation to close two of its elementary schools, some residents say the culture change would be irreversible.

“There’s a lot of fear that we’re going to lose that, and we can’t get that back,” Kristy Moore, a school district parent, told the school board during a public hearing this week on whether to close Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools.

The hearing, which is legally required for a school district looking to shutter one or more of its buildings, follows years of discussion -- including multiple community forums -- as to what to do with the two elementary schools. Those discussions have been part of a multiphase building plan that began in 2005, when all of the district’s schools were at or near capacity.

Now the school district finds itself in the opposite situation: it has extra capacity at the elementary level, so, in October, the administration formally recommended to the school board that the district consolidate its elementary schools from four to two.

Parents, many with an emotional connection to Rheems and Mill Road, say losing one or both of them would alter the sense of community the school district prides itself on. Administrators, however, suggest it would be fiscally irresponsible to maintain the two buildings with excess capacity and declining enrollment.

“The buildings cannot stay as they are today,” school board member Craig Hummer said Monday, adding that the push to close both schools have come from the school board’s desire to allocate resources wisely throughout the district.

Beginning this year, for example, the school district added third grade to Bear Creek School -- which was originally grades four through six -- and moved sixth grade to Elizabethtown Area Middle School. That change left extra capacity in the district’s four elementary schools, which originally served students up to fourth grade.

District Superintendent Michele Balliet and Director of Finance and Operations Dan Forry laid out additional details in a presentation Monday night.

Enrollment has been a bit sporadic since the 1999-2000 school year, when it reached a peak of about 900 students in kindergarten through second grade. It’s now at about 720 in the same grade levels. Projections show enrollment in those grades will remain steady, though residential developments in the area could change that.

Currently, Forry said, five of 14 classrooms are going unused at Mill Road, and 11 of 23 classrooms aren’t being used at Rheems, though two of Rheems’ unused classrooms are currently being used as offices.

If Rheems and Mill Road close, Balliet said the 277 students attending kindergarten through second grade at both schools would be accommodated at Bainbridge and East High elementary schools in the 2022-23 school year. Faculty and staff would also transfer, Balliet said, adding that she doesn’t expect any furloughs to come of any closure.

Even with the influx of students to Bainbridge and East High, Balliet said the district would be able to maintain class size targets -- 23 at the elementary level.

Then there’s the cost. It would save the district about $700,000 in routine operating costs a year if Rheems and Mill Road would close, Forry said. Both schools would also need to be renovated if kept open, requiring an additional $1.3 million in debt service payments every year for nearly 20 years.

Some residents, however, are asking what the true cost of the closures would be.

“I see how unfair it is,” Moore said of the burden the two schools hold on taxpayers, “but it’s hard to let go of this special thing that we have.”

Other parents expressed concerns over increased traffic, longer bus rides and the emotional toll it takes on students who have to change buildings and teaching staffs.

Steve Lindemuth, who will become a board member in December, asked if there’s any justification for keeping Rheems open in part because of its thriving community. Parents he’s spoken to on the campaign trail have told him they’re worried about losing “the geographical sense of community” that exists in Rheems.

Others expressed skepticism regarding housing developments in the area and how that will factor into the ultimate decision to close both schools.

“I’m seeing buildings go up, and it just doesn’t make sense to me to say, ‘Oh, we won’t need that building five years down the road,’” WIlliam Yoder said.

According to a population analysis contractor DecisionInsite shared with the board this fall, there are about 1,400 new residential units projected to be occupied in the district over the next 10 years. During that period, the report states, the annual impact in any given year could peak at 168 students districtwide.

The earliest the school board could vote on whether to close Rheems and Mill Road is Feb. 22, 2022, as there must be a 90-day waiting period between the hearing and the vote.