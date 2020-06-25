The nation’s education system has long set Black and Hispanic students up to fail, but it’s not too late to change that.

That was the main theme to the Lancaster NAACP’s virtual forum on education, held Thursday evening as the final part of the organization’s #WeAreDoneDying webinar series.

From reversing the school-to-prison pipeline and creating an equitable funding system to adopting a curriculum and classroom that celebrates diversity, panelists said schools can begin patching up the damage the education system has inflicted on students of color.

But it won’t be easy.

“We can’t do this alone, and our children can’t do it alone,” School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said. “They need the adults in the community to fight for them.”

Rau was a panelist alongside Leroy Hopkins, a retired German professor at Millersville University and president of the local African American Historical Society; Steve Sharp, a Hempfield School District counselor and president of the Pennsylvania School Counselor Association; and Susan Knoll, care coordinator at Franklin & Marshall College and School District of Lancaster parent.

They discussed the road ahead, and how the coronavirus pandemic and escalating racial strife present opportunities to transform education for all students.

A potential first step: renaming racially insensitive school names, such as Lancaster’s Edward Hand Middle School.

Community backlash peaked this week over the school’s namesake, a Revolutionary War general who owned slaves. The school board responded by directing the superintendent to form a community task force to evaluate the school’s name. Other Lancaster school names, such as James Buchanan and George Washington elementary schools, might be next.

Panelists expressed support over a name change. But Hopkins warned that it’s easy to get caught up in “window dressing,” as he called it, rather than addressing the issue at its core.

“Just changing the name of the school does not impact what the problem is,” he said.

Rau expressed several other efforts underway to eliminate discrimination and better serve students of color. A couple years ago, she said, the district formed an equity committee to study issues such as the disproportionate suspensions of Black male students, the racial disparity of students in advanced courses and a curriculum lacking diversity.

NAACP President Blanding Watson is on that committee.

School District of Lancaster also is one of the plaintiffs in the state’s school funding lawsuit, which could upend the way schools are funded in Pennsylvania and bring more cash to schools with high percentages of low-income students.

“It is important that school districts really look at the data that they are getting around their Black and brown children,” Rau said, “because unless you call out the problem, it doesn’t get addressed.”

Sharp also emphasized the importance of not only identifying these issues, but not backing down from the challenge, as daunting as it seems, to take action against and “disentangle” the various systems put in place that hamper the success of students of color.

“I think there are many great people on this call right now that are willing to take action,” he said.

That doesn’t just include people of color. Knoll, the lone white panelist, said she’s seen the damage white people can do when they “do not see the human in other people that are not like us.”

She said that’s what makes integrated schools integral to a healthy society.