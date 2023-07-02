“What a fun project!” Most readers who wrote in during the “Who should be on a Mount Rushmore for Lancaster County?” experiment expressed some variation of that statement. Many then went on to let us know who we missed — valuable input our staff was excited to hear.

(The Top Four, in case you missed the front page, were chosen as politician Thaddeus Stevens, World War II Maj. Richard Winters, Olympic athlete Barney Ewell and renowned artist Charles Demuth. Read more about them here.)

Respectful, thoughtful submissions from readers pointed out some impactful Lancastrians that we did, in fact, overlook on our hypothetical list of “nominees.”

We’re sharing some of them here, with biographical information compiled from LNP | LancasterOnline archives on those who received several recommendations.

Amos Funk

Amos Funk, who is widely considered the father of farmland preservation in Lancaster County, should be honored, several readers pointed out.

In addition to founding Lancaster Farmland Trust, Funk served on the board of Lancaster County Conservation District for 45 years, from its founding in 1950, and was chairman of the county’s Agricultural Preserve Board for 12 years, starting with its inception in 1980. Funk was part of the board that preserved the county’s first farm in 1983. And even at the time of his death in 2010, Lancaster County led the nation in farmland preservation.

Funk taught other farmers ways to preserve soil and avoid runoff. He traveled the nation speaking to farmers and politicians about what could be done for farmland preservation. He was a member of Pennsylvania Gov. William Scranton’s Committee on Agriculture and of Gov. Raymond Shafer’s Committee on the Preservation of Agricultural Land. He also was appointed by Govs. Scranton, Shafer, Richard Thornburgh and Robert Casey to serve on the Pennsylvania Soil and Water Conservation Commission. In 1974, Funk was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to serve on the 18-member National Advisory Committee to the U.S. Soil Conservation Service.

A Penn State University graduate, he also was associated with his son in growing and retailing fruits and vegetables on the 237-acre Millersville farm where he was born. He served for 17 years as president of Conestoga Valley Watershed Conservation District. He also served as president of the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Council and the Pennsylvania State University Agricultural Advisory Council.

Awards and accolades include the Teddy Roosevelt Award, received from President George H. W. Bush, a conservation award from the Conservation Fund complete with a $50,000 check, which he donated to Lancaster Farmland Trust, and the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association’s Lifetime Conservation Leadership Award, which he received posthumously. He also was accomplished in a variety of fields, doing everything from setting a state pole-vaulting record as a youth to writing a book (at age 87) called “My Life and Love for the Land.”

Bobby High Jr.

At least four readers took the time to point out that Hempfield High School grad and professional boxer Bobby High Jr. should be on this list.

High became interested in boxing at 9 years old because his father was a fan of the sport. He was a senior at Hempfield High School when won his first state Golden Gloves title at 132 pounds in 1990.

He repeated as Pennsylvania’s 132-pound Golden Gloves champ in 1991 while a York College freshman, and in 1992, High bumped his weight to 139 and won a third straight title. He finished as state runner-up in ’93, then took a step away from the sport to concentrate on college and the band he was playing in. But later, he realized he missed life in the ring.

“I thought, ‘Let me get back into something that I know how to do, that I enjoy, and we’ll see how it goes,’ know what I mean?” he told reporter Ed Gruver in 2001. “I really didn’t know if I was going to have more than one pro fight.”

Inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012, High had a 6-4-1 record as a pro, fighting between 1999 and 2003.

Leo Florian Hauck

Another boxer, Leo “Lancaster Thunderbolt” Hauck (known professionally as Houck due to a promoter misspelling), was also suggested for our list. Born in 1888 in Lancaster, Hauck grew up in Cabbage Hill. Starting as a flyweight at the age of 14, the 5-foot-8-inch boxer fought successfully in every weight class up to heavyweight. Hauck fought Gene Tunney before he became a heavyweight world champion. He was even scheduled to fight heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey at the Fulton Opera House in 1921, but Dempsey never showed.

“In an era of great middleweights, he was one of the greatest,” proclaimed the Intelligencer Journal in 1950.

Hauck, who was known for a devastating left triple-jab and whose accolades included induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, hung up his gloves in the 1920s. He coached boxing at Penn State from 1922 to 1949, where he built their program into a collegiate power and trained future world champion middleweight Billy Soose. He also coached in the baseball and football programs.

Maj. Gen. John F. Reynolds

Born in Lancaster on Sept. 20, 1820, Maj. Gen. John Fulton Reynolds was the most prestigious casualty of the Battle at Gettysburg, according to newspaper archives.

Reynolds had been appointed to West Point Military Academy by future President James Buchanan, a family friend, and served with distinction in the Mexican War. In 1860, he was named Commandant of Cadets at West Point. When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Reynolds was appointed a lieutenant colonel with the 14th U.S. Infantry. Ultimately, President Abraham Lincoln offered Reynolds command of the Army of the Potomac in June 1863. He declined it, instead suggesting his friend and fellow Pennsylvanian George G. Meade, who gave Reynolds command of the army’s left wing.

Reynolds was killed in the initial phase of the Battle of Gettysburg, as he rode into battle. He is buried in Lancaster Cemetery, next to his parents.

“As an officer, he was greatly beloved,” the Lancaster Intelligencer stated, “and the many friends who now weep at his loss will bear willing testimony to his many excellent qualities of head and heart.”

J.P. McCaskey

John Piersol McCaskey was an educator, journalist, philanthropist, songbook editor, conservationist and former Lancaster mayor. Born in 1837 in Leacock Township, he graduated from Lancaster’s Boys High School and went on to become a teacher for five decades. He later served as principal of the high school from 1865 to 1906 (Lancaster’s current high school bears his name) and went on to earn a doctorate from Franklin & Marshall College. But as a student of life, he grew his skills elsewhere. He brought Arbor Day to Pennsylvania schools and brought at least 9,000 trees to Lancaster. From 1866 to 1921, he was co-editor of The Pennsylvania School Journal for 55 years, after learning the printing business.

McCaskey also dabbled in song publishing. Songs like “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” were printed for the first time in his “Franklin Square Song Collection.” (Contrary to local legend, he did not write the famous Christmas song, but he did introduce it to audiences throughout the world by publishing it.)

He also served as Lancaster mayor from 1906 to 1910. McCaskey died in 1935 and is buried in Lancaster’s Greenwood Cemetery.

Charlie Smithgall

Charlie Smithgall was a former Lancaster mayor (1998 to 2006) known for his strong anti-crime policies and early support for the downtown convention center as a key to the city’s economic revitalization. He was also a pharmacist, businessman and avid cannon collector. Besides the convention center, the new police station, Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station, Clipper Magazine Stadium and Binns Park as major projects that Smithgall had a hand in. He had operated Smithgall’s Pharmacy, located at 536 West Lemon St. in Lancaster city, since 1972. Smithgall started working there in 1957, when he was 12 years old. He was a soda jerk and stocked and dusted the shelves.

An antique artillery collector, Smithgall owned numerous authentic cannons, for which he opened the Smithgall Foundation Cannon Museum in 2019. For 35 years, ending in 2015, Smithgall and friends provided the cannons fired at the climax of a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” at Long’s Park’s annual Independence Day celebration.

Kim Glass

A Conestoga Valley High School grad, Glass was part of the U.S. women’s volleyball team which earned a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In addition to volleyball, Glass has been a personal trainer, coach, motivational speaker, and model, including posing for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. She played collegiate volleyball at the University of Arizona. While with the Wildcats, she was National Freshman of the Year in 2002, a three-time All-American outside hitter and was named All-Pac-10 four times, according to the University of Arizona website. She was also on the conference All-Academic team in 2003 and 2004.

Some other reader recommendations

— Conestoga-born Oneida chief John Skenandoah, whose leadership helped the Oneida tribe become allies with the fledgling United States government during the Revolutionary War. A separate reader also suggested a Native American. “A Native American should be noted first,” the reader wrote. “They lived here long before us.”

— U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph E. Jackson, one of the first Lancastrians to die in the Vietnam War (Jan. 27, 1966). Joe was also a member of the Hamboners, a local group who appeared on and were three-time winners on “Ted Mack and the Original Amateur Hour” in 1953. That group included Jackson, Warren Hyson, Charles Simms and Louis Wilson.

— Stephen Smith, who was born a slave and became one of the richest freed Blacks of the pre-Civil War era, working with William Whipper both in Columbia business and on the Underground Railroad.

— Nelson Polite, a community leader who made the journey from civil rights protester to president of Lancaster City Council.

— Lancaster businessman Earl F. Rebman Sr., who founded the first Rebman’s Store in 1909.

– Lancaster businessman and Conestoga River conservationist Earl F. Rebman Jr.

— Steve Murray, Lancaster’s “godfather of downtown retail” and owner of Zap & Co.

— Former Lancaster Mayors Art Morris and Rick Gray.

– Influential educators Rita Smith Wade-El, Iris Macrae and Dr. Franklin D. Jones.

— Former School District of Lancaster board president Thomas Hyson.

— Ruby Payne Cook, 30-year director of the Crispus Attucks Community Center.

— Spencer Wilkerson, a longtime Lancaster funeral director.

– David Brumbach, a 20th-century artist born in Lititz.

— Dr. Holmes Morton, a physician, scientist and founder of the Clinic for Special Children in Strasburg.

— Susanna Wright, “as a representative of the Quakers who established Lancaster County as a place of tolerance and appreciation of human rights,” one reader wrote.

— Franklin Schaffner, Oscar-winning director who starred in the first play ever produced at McCaskey High School.