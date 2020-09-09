Before the Labor Day weekend, LNP | LancasterOnline asked the Pennsylvania Department of Health for COVID-19 data per county school district.

The state, after all, has tracked data by nursing home and even prison, so why not schools, where children are expected to gather in-person regularly, if not every weekday?

The state’s response: “We cannot comment on specific cases or clusters of cases.”

State Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle went on to explain in his email that the health and education departments are working closely to ensure cases identified and a thorough case investigation will take place.

“After public health staff complete the thorough case investigation,” Wardle said, “they will start contact tracing to ensure all those who came in contact, including the school if applicable, and should be notified, are notified.”

In other words, the state is not releasing the number of cases by school district in Pennsylvania, leaving each school district to decide whether the community should know about a student or employee testing positive for COVID-19, and schools might not be notified in some cases.

Asked to clarify, April Hutcheson, another state Department of Health spokesperson, said the decision not to release data by school district is based on the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1956, which bans state and local health authorities from disclosing records of diseases except for research purposes.

In school districts with a small number of cases, Hutcheson said, it might be easy to identify those who are infected.

According to one open records expert, however, releasing raw numbers shouldn't be an issue.

Raw numbers, such as a total number of cases in a particular school district, should be provided as soon as possible,” Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said in an email Tuesday. “Districtwide data does not identify specific cases or clusters of cases, although I’m not sure how DOH is defining ‘clusters of cases.’”

To do so would help “discourage the spread of misinformation” and inform the public “so that they can take appropriate action.”

Parents, for instance, might want to keep a close eye on cases in schools as they choose whether to bring their children back for in-person instruction.

On Tuesday, the state began publishing cases among school-aged children, or those aged 5 to 18, but only statewide. Currently, 7,788 total cases of COVID-19 belong to that age group.

The state is also tracking community transmission by county and offering guidance to schools about which instructional model is safest in each county. Counties with low transmission are recommended to offer in-person instruction, either part-time or full-time. Counties with moderate transmission are recommended to either go fully remote or offer a blend of in-person and remote options. Counties with substantial transmission are recommended to go fully remote.

Lancaster County is under the moderate category.

The varied instructional models in each school district across the state represents another challenge for tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, Hutcheson said.

With nursing home residents, for example, “We know exactly where they live and where they’ve been,” she said. That’s not the case with school-aged children.