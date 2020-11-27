We asked readers what their Black Friday plans are; here's what they said

Normally, Black Friday is a day when shoppers flock to retail stores to take advantage of the best deals.

For many, it's an opportunity to get a start on Christmas shopping or try to grab the year's hot-ticket item before it flies from the shelves. For others, it could be a simple trip out to buy a new HDTV or other item at a bargain price.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Friday will undoubtedly look different this year. The day comes not long after state health officials urged state residents to stay home for Thanksgiving − even if it meant not seeing family for the holiday − to help slow the recent surge of cases.

We were curious: Are readers still planning to venture out to shop?

In a survey, we asked what their plans are this Black Friday, what their Black Friday experience looked like before the pandemic and what they might buy if they do go out.

Here's what some readers had to say.

Carol Sandt

What are your plans for Black Friday?

"Hike in the woods with local family. Out of-town-family will stay in their own states."

What did you normally do for Black Friday on a pre-pandemic year?

"Visit Longwood Gardens to see the Christmas display with out-of-town family."

If you are shopping this year - in person or online - what are you hoping to get this year?

"Maybe some Christmas presents from Amazon for grandchildren."

Dell Sauder

What are your plans for Black Friday?

"Go to our mountain cabin. Society has gone mad, and I want nothing to do with the crowds. I really don't care about the virus -- but the publicity has really turned everyone against everyone. Society is now like a rabid animal."

What did you normally do for Black Friday on a pre-pandemic year?

"Take the kids out to have fun in the lines and crowds."

If you are shopping this year - in person or online - what are you hoping to get this year?

"Cyber Monday! I believe store will have some tremendous online sales after Dec 15. I predict the stores are going to find a way to attempt to recover a disappointing Thanksgiving week. Plan to save money for the end bargains."

Kate Hemmerich

What are your plans for Black Friday?

"Stay in, and make a list to use for shopping downtown on Small Business Saturday! Looking forward to supporting our local economy more than ever this year."

What did you normally do for Black Friday on a pre-pandemic year?

"See a movie, do some online shopping."

If you are shopping this year - in person or online - what are you hoping to get this year?

"Gifts for my family, mom, step-sister and girlfriends."

Krista Root

What are your plans for Black Friday?

"Baking Christmas cookies with my mom, sister and daughter."

What did you normally do for Black Friday on a pre-pandemic year?

"Same as above. I hate the crowds and never go out on Black Friday anyway."

Winona Quigley

What are your plans for Black Friday?

"Prepping for an artisan holiday market."

What did you normally do for Black Friday on a pre-pandemic year?

"I would often avoid large stores, though I might go out if there was a sale on something I or the family needed. I have spent the past few years trying to stop shopping at large stores, and trying to slowly move all of my holiday purchases to small businesses. I would often get stuck ordering last-minute gifts on Amazon after planning my Christmas gifts poorly."

"This year I am committing myself to purchasing nothing from big companies, and instead buying all of my gifts from local businesses, small online retailers, and artisans that make handmade gifts. COVID-19 has hit retailers really hard, and so many makers who weren't established online have lost their selling platforms like craft fairs. I want to spend my money this Christmas on the small businesses that need the money the most. As an owner of a small manufacturing business here in Lancaster, I think it is more important than ever to buy "Made in America" items. This year, who we decide to buy from could mean the difference between a business surviving the year or not. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target will still be here next year. Your favorite local restaurant, the pottery store on the corner, or the small clothing boutique need our support right now."