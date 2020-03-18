As of Wednesday, March 18, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has risen to 133, including the first positive case in Lancaster County.

We asked our readers to share their thoughts on the pandemic and how it may or may not be affecting their lives.

Here are their responses.

"I have trouble finding cetain groceries, like fresh meats, canned beans, flour, and other 'staples.' Even tomato sauce is getting hard to find. I am fortunate to work at a place that is still open, so I can work and get paid. My commute feels faster because that there are fewer vehicles. It is like Lancaster's traffic was three decades ago, when it wasn't built up like today." - Daphne Stoltzfus

"We are elderly, home bound, compromised immune system, running low on food, but we push on. We live on a budget and can not afford food delivery. Afraid to go to food stores, praying god continues to watch over us. We are grateful, praying for all scary times. Thank you for all you do." - Pattie Calmon

"I am a mother of a 1st grader and manager of a local bar/restaurant and the government's attempt to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus had me stressed because I was juggling work and care for my child, now I'm even more stressed out when they shut us down too. It's extremely nerve racking to say the least. We have lots of people and families that depend on that business including mine." - Heather Reed

"In no way, my job is opened. I continue to do interviews and hire employees. I still go to the store and starbucks, dunkin donuts. We typically get take out to stay home with our dog so no change there. Unless they completely make everyone stay home I do not think it will help. But I'm sure its slowing it down some." - Katrina Zimmerman

"As a retired person I am not as affected as others. However, I am more anxious about the uncertainty with regulations changing every day. My family runs a small business and getting information on shut down rules was very difficult. Concerned about paying bills and employees." - Melinda McKonly

"I commute to Philadelphia via Amtrak and am now working from home indefinitely. It's harder to get certain groceries (I can't find chicken breasts anywhere). My wife is a teacher and is home from work. We're not impacted financially but feel for those that are." - Cyrus Hilliard

"Being a bartender and a barista, I’m (about to) be out of both of my jobs. Being a senior in college, I won’t be able to finish with my class. The three things that have taken up the majority of my time have all had the bottom fall through." - Nick Fischer

"It hasn’t other than cancellations of a couple appointments. This thing is extremely over blown. Hysteria created by the news media for political gain is my opinion. The reason I say this is because when Obama was president and the H1N1 was spreading around the United States nobody batted an eye and moved on as usual. And 22,000 people died in the US from H1N1. In my opinion this whole thing is politically motivated." - Marty H.

"My child’s daycare closed and I am staying home with my kids. It is very hard to know what is right. They aren’t to have play dates and everyone I ask to watch them has other kids. My father is 72 so I hate to have them go to my parents. My work isn’t setting me up to work from home. It’s all very frustrating!" - Kylene Martin

"This Virus has people forgetting who they are. I am a lead care coordinator at a non-medical home care agency. We had 20 caregivers call off yesterday and so far 3 today and it is only 7 a.m.. One stating I have a temp of 98°, since when is that a fever? Another said, 'I think I have been coughing.' My question is what happens when this is all over, hopefully soon, and your bills are not paid? What happens when you have to look for a new job. People are out here worrying about all the wrong things. It is causing such chaos that people are inconsiderate and have lost compassion. It's heart breaking." - Theresa Swinton

"While we miss our regular social interactions, we understand the need for an abundance of caution and are complying with CDC, WHO and local government guidelines. We are 60+ and planning to retire on 6/30/2020, a plan put into place a year ago. We couldn't have chosen a worse time with the current economic damage. We are confident the economy will recover but there is some anxiety about when and how it will affect our retirement. Our first plan was to celebrate by taking a cruise but that's obviously not going to happen now. After 50 years of working, it is sad to retire in this climate." - Karen C. Smith-Kernc

