2020 has been a tough year for a number of reasons.

Despite this, we asked our readers to share some of the good things that have happened to them, or some of the lessons they've learned through this tumultuous year.

We received several responses from readers all over Lancaster County.

Here's what they had to say.

What good things have happened to you in 2020?

I received a significant promotion last month. I moved to teleworking and did not miss any work due to COVID restrictions. Consequently, I have saved money plus received the $1200 stimulus. I was able to give more than $1200 extra dollars to charity so far this year. My extended family, friends, and co-workers have been almost entirely COVID free. My relationship with the Lord has grown tremendously using added home time for bible study, meditation, and prayer. I paid off my car debt.

Have you picked up any new hobbies/learned anything new in 2020?

Teaching virtually on numerous platforms

What advice would you give yourself if you could time travel back to the beginning of the year?

Follow the leading of the Holy Spirit all the time. Listen for the Shepherd's voice in every situation. This year especially you will need His wisdom.

What are you thankful for this year?

Health and wholeness spirit, soul, and body. Loving, supportive, stable family, friends and co-workers. The great awakening of the Church and move of His spirit. Hope rising across this nation. God's ever increasing abundance in my life, my family, and my community.

-Jonathan Brown, Lancaster-

What good things have happened to you in 2020?

My niece delivered a healthy baby boy on Nov. 11, 2020; my sister is recovering from surgery, blood infection, COVID - all in the month of November; her husband and two sons are recovering from COVID. My step-daughter got married in October. My husband and I have been working throughout the year and we are healthy - thus far. Through all the despair, the highs/lows of this world, one thing that is constant and hasn't changed - God's love and word are still with us via online services and daily prayer via zoom.

Have you picked up any new hobbies/learned anything new in 2020?

I've renewed my sewing skills by making masks. I've taken a couple of classes at the PA Guild of Craftsmen on N. Queen St. Very nice place to do crafts.

What advice would you give yourself if you could time travel back to the beginning of the year?

Breathe.

What are you thankful for this year?

Life, job, home, family, friends, pets, health, God's mercy.

-Karen King-

What good things have happened to you in 2020?

After years of infertility & miscarriage, our beautiful daughter was born on 7/1!

Have you picked up any new hobbies/learned anything new in 2020?

Learning how to be a mom is a new challenge each day! I also think that my communication skills have improved with having to "virtually" go to work every day.

What advice would you give yourself if you could time travel back to the beginning of the year?

Buckle up! It's going to be a whirlwind of a year!

What are you thankful for this year?

My daughter, my family & their health, and that both my husband and I have been fortunate enough to keep our jobs throughout the pandemic.

-Krista Root, Mount Joy Township-

What good things have happened to you in 2020?

My mother, who has dementia, stayed with my husband and me for two months while my brother (her primary caregiver) recovered from some cardiac issues. It was SO hard. I don't know how to care for someone with dementia, though I learned a bit. It was also amazing to spend two months with Mom. She turned 93 while she was here. We hadn't lived together for almost 40 years. We've traveled together for a couple of weeks at a time; this time we were living together and I was playing the role of mother. My husband took care of both Mom and me.

Have you picked up any new hobbies/learned anything new in 2020?

I learned a little bit about how to care for my mother and learned a lot about dementia behavior. I did not pick up any new hobbies.

What advice would you give yourself if you could time travel back to the beginning of the year?

You can handle anything that comes your way. Lean on Him. Ask for help.

What are you thankful for this year?

I am thankful that I had two months with my mother, 24/7.

-Miriam Baumgartner, Manor Township-

What good things have happened to you in 2020?

Husband and I both kept our jobs. We also were able to start tackling debt and paying off 86% of our consumer debt.

Have you picked up any new hobbies/learned anything new in 2020?

Learned how to budget our money using a zero budget.

What advice would you give yourself if you could time travel back to the beginning of the year?

Clean out the spare bedroom-you’re going to need an office. :-)

What are you thankful for this year?

Thankful for our health, thankful for jobs that can continue through this pandemic (he is a teacher-long term substitute- and I am a social worker)

-Shannon Beck, Manor Township-

What good things have happened to you in 2020?

I started my own business.

Have you picked up any new hobbies/learned anything new in 2020?

Recommitment to gardening.

What advice would you give yourself if you could time travel back to the beginning of the year?

Be patient. Buy lots of toilet paper. Don't watch any political news.

What are you thankful for this year?

My family, my students, and health.

-Heath A. Edelman-

What good things have happened to you in 2020?

Lost 65 pounds

Have you picked up any new hobbies/learned anything new in 2020?

Started a New job at Penn Medicine after being a preschool teacher for 22 years.

What advice would you give yourself if you could time travel back to the beginning of the year?

Never give up trying and always be optimistic. It’s never to late to start over.

What are you thankful for this year?

New job, new friendships, better health, and my family and hopefully we could get our first home.

-Llanira Vidot-