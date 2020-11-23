Due to rising COVID-19 cases around the country, health officials have urged the public to shift their Thanksgiving plans this year.

We asked our readers if they were going to switch up their plans this year, or hold their traditional Thanksgiving get togethers like they usually do.

The responses we received were mixed. Some thought it was best to just stay at home and enjoy the holiday with immediate family, others are moving forward with their holiday traditions as they originally planned. While some are taking a hybrid between the two -- having their family and friends over while implementing social distancing precautions with their guests.

Here are what our readers had to say about their Thanksgiving plans for 2020.

Laura

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Only that we won't venture out on Black Friday to see a movie, like we typically do.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

A big meal at home with immediate family. This is our yearly Thanksgiving tradition.

What are you thankful for?

That we remain healthy, despite the apparent incompetence of so many who refuse to follow the advice of our health experts. And for new president and vice president elects soon to take office.

Ben

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

We aren't observing any. Our son, his long-term girlfriend and we have decided the safest thing is to celebrate on our own. I'll be quite happy with a Hungry Man turkey TV dinner.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

We plan to stay home, have a minimally active day, rest and enjoy each other's company. Football optional.

What are you thankful for?

Being alive, being in a going-on-50-years loving marriage, and having a spectacular son.

Dawn

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

No.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

Having extended family for supper and then games. Everyone brings a covered dish and all 25 of us will sit at the same table. If they feel sick they are not to come, which is what we ask of our family every holiday.

What are you thankful for?

My family and that we live in a free country that allows us to fellowship together.

Nancy

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Yes. My husband comes from a family of nine. Normally, we have 25-30 people for dinner and then the whole clan comes for dessert and coffee, which ranges around the 50+ mark.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

Yes. This year it will be only our children and their spouses.

What are you thankful for?

The Holy Trinity and the endless Gifts they bestow. For our families of origin and our families of procreation. That we can breathe freely. That democracy will be preserved in our beloved nation.

Herb

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Yes.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

My wife and I were planning to have our adult children join us for a couple days. Son was coming down from Boston and daughter up from Washington DC. After some lengthy FaceTime discussions we all agreed it was best for us all to stay at our individual homes to celebrate. Even though we are all careful in quarantining and testing 72 hours prior to travel, we didn’t want to risk it. After the decision was made, there was a sense of relief and then sadness set in, not being together. I’ll still pick up the 12 pound turkey I ordered from Shenk’s at Market. We’ll still go through the meal ritual.

What are you thankful for?

I am grateful for my health and my family's health, all of my family has been able to maintain work in office/school and the ability to work virtually. My healthcare worker friends, in all they are doing to care for persons with COVID-19. For the creative ideas my friends have implemented to make this pandemic bearable and socially safe. My therapy clients are are doing some great selfcare.

Jude

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Yes.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

I'm meeting my sister at French Creek for a Thanksgiving Day hike. Our dinner will be lunch on the trail, eaten at a distance from one another of course. This is a big change from our traditional turkey dinner with the whole family. But it's okay. One needs to be flexible.

What are you thankful for?

My health, my friends, my family, my job and my sweet dog Ziggy.

Keely

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Besides eating outdoors, no.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

Plans have altered this year for everyone’s safety. We are setting up three separate household tables on our veranda (outdoors obviously). Renting heaters because they’re all sold out, and setting up a food buffet table with chafing dishes where one person will serve and each table will go up as a household (not everyone all at once). We only have nine people total gathering including our two children who have been completely isolated along with myself. Everyone is doing their best to quarantine before gathering as well, except my husband as an essential worker. Distance will be kept and masks worn if not able to distance with no indoor gathering. But all the foods will remain the traditional dishes, the meal will be delicious. The tables will be decorated beautifully. Throw blankets at each for extra coziness. Bonus, the forecast is 55 degrees on Thanksgiving so not too bad at all!

What are you thankful for?

Our health in a global pandemic. My husband’s business that continues to provide for our family in uncertain times even though our other business (an event venue) is completely unable to operate safely. Extra time with our two daughters with the oldest doing virtual learning.

Linda

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Absolutely. We are changing Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are just a few months left until the vaccine is available and we have to hang in there now so we can survive later.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

We usually get together with family but all of us are staying in our homes this year.

What are you thankful for?

I am incredibly thankful that none of my family has contracted COVID-19. My sister and I are very close. She has severe rheumatoid arthritis and I haven't seen her since Christmas last year.

Shanae

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Nope.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

I'm having my whole extended family, about 25-30 people. For those not comfortable being around people, they will not be joining us.

What are you thankful for?

I'm thankful for Jesus and my family.

Sue

Are you changing any Thanksgiving traditions this year?

Yes.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving this year? Have they changed at all?

Staying home. No physical time with kids or grandkids. May ZOOM with the various families. Certainly phone FaceTime.

What are you thankful for?

Continuing good health for all of our family members. Getting vaccines. Sending Trump and his co-crooks packing. Healing our nation.