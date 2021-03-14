With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the one year mark here in Lancaster County, we recently asked our readers to reflect on the past year and share their thoughts.

From reminiscing on what they miss most from life before the pandemic, to sharing if they believe we'll see a gradual return to normalcy this year, LNP | LancasterOnline readers had a wide variety of answers that they shared with us.

Here are some of the COVID-19 reflection responses we received.

Berry Eckinger

Elizabethtown

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"As a 64-year-old male with four of the medical qualifying conditions, and unable secure an appointment to get vaccination shots, with the exception of a very few times, or having to attend medical appointments, I've been a prisoner in my own home for the past year."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"Freedom of movement, going out to restaurants for a sit down meal."

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"No."

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"Unsure."

Gretchen Masters

Lancaster

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"I started working COVID-19 testing at PA College on day one. Moved to the SOP when the tents were closed. We did testing up until we started exclusively doing vaccines. COVID-19 is my life."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"Travel."

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"Not really."

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"Hopefully by 2022."

Karen King

Willow Street

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"Actually, not much. I still go grocery shopping every weekend as usual. My husband and I have always cooked at home rather than going out to eat regularly. I do miss seeing people at church and at work."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"Worshipping with people in church and taking Holy Communion in church."

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"Being able to breathe without a mask!"

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"I certainly hope so."

Leslie McRobbie

Columbia

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"I left my job after 13 years of being a high school English teacher. Teaching in person and virtually simultaneously, it was an immense amount of work and when an opportunity to take an education director of a nonprofit came up, I grabbed at it. I feel much safer working for my own home. I would have never left teaching if it hadn’t been for COVID-19."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"Movie theaters!"

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"I think I took time with my family for granted and would often choose work over home life. When we went into lockdown, that changed quickly. And now I can’t imagine choosing work over my family at all. We have all become much closer with each other."

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"Very gradual."

Kelly Ann Lynch

Landisville

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"My parents were in Italy when COVID-19 first entered my life. We got them out of there just in time, but then COVID-19 hit America.

My daughter, Shannon, who had a living donor liver transplant 30 years ago, became the primary focus of all our attention because she is immunosuppressed. Two of my other daughters, Erin Mary and Mychaela are both performers in Queen Esther at Sight & Sound, so that is the only place any of us go now, except the grocery store. My daughter Shannon is now in a high risk pregnancy, 23 weeks along, and she is preparing to deliver a preemie, possibly even a micro-preemie in a few weeks.

Facebook has been an incredible outlet for me, and I have reached out to many to pray for my daughter and her baby. Even though I have MS, I got the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday. My parents will get theirs on Sunday.

COVID-19 has greatly impacted our lives, mostly by removing our opportunities to be with friends, now even my sister and her family. It has affected our lives as well as those we love. We have certainly tried to embrace this time, but my husband, a professor at Millersville (a psychologist) has been 'going to work' in our basement for almost a year now."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"I mentioned some of that above. What I miss most is Broadway shows, traveling to Italy or the Jersey shore, and celebrating life with family and friends."

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"Travel, going out to eat, shopping at Target (now we do order pickups), having friends over for dinner."

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"I don’t think we’ll return to any type of normalcy in the near future. I believe we will find a 'new normal.'"

Nicole DiGiorgio

Willow Street

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"COVID-19 has impacted me and my husband's life drastically. Our big wedding we planned since 2017 was cancelled, honeymoon cancelled, I lost my job, and his job was put on pause for part of the year.

On a positive note, COVID-19 opened the doors to homeownership due to the low interest rates, a new job with higher pay for me, and the time to add a second rescue dog to the family. We are thankful the virus has not impacted our health or our families health."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"Not having to fear every time you leave the house if you would catch this virus. I miss concerts, group activities, and events throughout Lancaster that we normally attend each year like Long's Park Summer Series, Celebrate Lancaster, parades, etc."

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"The gym and the ability to attend countless events on the weekend. Normally you could search Facebook's local events and find something to do at all times in Lancaster. Now our weekends consist of game nights, outdoor walks, or very small get togethers."

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"Not until more people get the vaccine. Not many people I know here in Lancaster County have received it."

Rob Murray

Lancaster

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"I’ve got asthma and chronic kidney disease, so once the WHO declared this to be a pandemic, I went into full survival mode. I’ve only seen my friends outside, and I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve been in a store over the past year.

I’ve switched to online grocery delivery or pickup, and I’ve had to learn a lot about masking and how to minimize my risk of contracting COVID-19. I’ve also lost touch with several friends who seem to think the pandemic isn’t real or isn’t as severe as it is because it hasn’t yet directly affected them.

It’s been a tough year. I’m a hugger and I desperately miss hugging my friends. When my mom died in late 2020 (not from COVID-19, thankfully), we couldn’t in good conscience hold a funeral for her. Everything feels like it’s been on pause, including me being able to properly mourn her loss."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"I really do miss hugging friends and having game nights on our deck. It’s been weird trying to adjust to those things on Zoom or Teams or whatever videoconference platform most of our friends are familiar with. We’ve managed, but it’s not the same. You can’t have side conversations or shoot knowing glances across the room."

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"I definitely took the ability to go see friends or family for granted, especially my mom and my grandma, who’s getting up there in age and starting to suffer from dementia. I’ve realized now that while everything feels like it’s on pause, time has marched onward and the people who I hold dear won’t be here forever. It’s been a blessing and a curse because there isn’t much I can do about it until I’m fully vaccinated and so is my grandma."

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"I hope so, but I fear that the misinformation that’s pervasive not only on Facebook in general but especially in the LNP comments section will cause our friends and neighbors to doubt the efficacy of the vaccine and not get it, causing delays in our area reaching herd immunity.

I wish that people understood that the only way we’ll ever get back to normal isn’t to pretend like nothing is happening, but to start rowing in the same direction. The tribalism and blatant falsehoods that pervade all corners of social media are going to make teaching herd immunity an uphill climb.

If we can start squashing that, we might be able to get there by late summer or early fall. It’s important for those of us who’ve gotten the vaccine to share our stories and to do so honestly. When people see that we’re not dropping dead or growing a third arm, maybe they’ll be able to get on board."

Wendy Komanche

Stevens

How has COVID-19 impacted your life in the past year?

"I found this year to be survivable and humbling. I didn't suffer financially, but felt felt lonely and isolated. Plus, the worry and concern over older family members who got sick. Then, dealing with COVID-19 myself. The uncertainty was challenging as well."

What do you miss the most from life before the pandemic began?

"The ability to hug people at church and to visit people."

Do you feel like there is something you took for granted before COVID-19? How has that changed?

"Yes. I felt invincible that the days of serious pandemics were things of the past because of modern medicine."

Do you think we’ll see a gradual return to normalcy in 2021?

"I don't think that we'll ever go back to normal. While there may be COVID-19 vaccines, we will still deal with this disease."

