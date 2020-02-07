The $100 million in additional basic education funding Gov. Tom Wolf requested in his budget address this week may not go as far as one might think.
Inequitable school funding is to blame, local school officials say.
In Lancaster County, Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal would mean about $3.3 million more in basic education funding for schools in the 2020-21 budget year, or 1.74% more than the current year’s state funding.
Individual district increases would range from 0.37% at Elanco to 6.88% at Columbia Borough.
That’s money that will no doubt go toward instruction, support services — and, perhaps in some cases, budget deficits.
School District of Lancaster, which has 11,000 students and is the county’s largest district, would get an additional $644,207 in basic education funding under Wolf’s proposed budget. That would be a 1% increase over 2019-20.
But this year, the Lancaster district is facing a $10 million deficit. To balance its budget, the district is considering raising taxes, increasing class sizes and leaving vacant positions unfilled.
The district’s real estate tax rate is already among the highest in the county, behind only Columbia and the Lancaster County portion of the Octorara School District, most of which is in Chester County.
Doesn’t solve issue
Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau has suggested the district wouldn’t be in such a dire position if the state paid its fair share to schools with the most need. While she said district officials appreciate any state increase, it doesn’t solve the issue of inequitable funding.
“We are grateful that Gov. Wolf again called an increase in basic education funding,” Rau said. “But we are still underfunded by $20 million, according to the funding formula.”
'If we had fair funding, our schools wouldn’t be in such disrepair': 3 takeaways from meeting with SDL's superintendent and board president
The state’s funding formula, enacted in 2016, factors in objective measures such as student poverty and charter school enrollment. But the state decided to implement it gradually by allowing only new money since the 2014-15 school year to flow through the formula.
Under Wolf’s proposed budget, Lancaster would receive a total of about $64.4 million in basic education funding, of which only $10.6 million, or 16%, would go through the fair funding formula.
“We call on the Legislature to speed up full implementation of the formula to help our struggling school districts,” Rau said.
Conestoga Valley up 5.58%
Among those in the state that would benefit most from the formula’s full implementation is Conestoga Valley. Under Wolf’s proposed budget, CV would receive the county’s second largest state funding boost percentage-wise, at 5.58%.
But district Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski suggests there’s more to that story.
“While it appears CV is one of the big winners in the governor’s proposed budget, it’s important to keep in mind that CV is among the lowest 2% in being equitably funded by the state,” Zuilkoski said.
How did these public school leaders kick off National School Choice Week? By advocating for charter school reform
If all money flowed through the formula, he said, CV would receive an increase of more than 200%.
Zuilkoski urged state lawmakers to work aggressively to “level the playing field” of school funding.
“While we appreciate the relatively small increase,” he said, “we also encourage the Legislature and governor to look at districts like CV that are grossly and inequitably underfunded by the state.”
In addition to $100 million more in basic education funding, Wolf called for a $25 million boost in special education funding and for charter school reform that he said would save schools $280 million.