Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development is running out of space.

The nonprofit annually provides services including occupational, physical and speech-language therapy to more than 4,000 children.

One problem resulting from a lack of space is the amount of time children have to wait before they can be seen by a therapist. For occupational therapy, the wait can be about four months.

On Thursday, Schreiber president James DeBord announced plans for a $6 million capital campaign that includes a three-story, 20,000-square-foot addition to the west side of its building along Good Drive in East Hempfield Township.

“We are literally out of space,” DeBord said. “We need to expand, and we’re confident the community will rally behind us again so that we have the space we need to serve every family that needs us.”

The present facility is about 34,000 square feet, and last summer, Schreiber signed a five-year lease for a neighboring building, which now houses some administrative staff.

The leased space will also temporarily house behavioral health services that Schreiber plans to start offering in the spring, DeBord said. He said he hopes that everything can be back under in the expanded Schreiber building by the time the lease expires.

Schreiber is currently pursuing municipal approvals needed for the project.

Thursday’s announcement came as Schreiber celebrated a $300,000 renovation project supported by donors that put a roof over its main entrance.

Schreiber carries a heavy fundraising load, DeBord said, with reimbursement shortfalls meaning it has to raise about $2 million of its $5.1 million operating costs each year.

But, he said, in recent years supporters have enabled the organization to do some smaller capital projects and launch an endowment fund that now totals more than $1 million. He said the $6 million goal is achievable.

