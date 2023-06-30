'We are human - we are real' Meet Ollie Wenditz, a transgender student advocating for LGBTQ rights

Just 14, Ollie Wenditz has already delivered a speech from the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, organized a walkout at his middle school and spoken several times to the Hempfield School District Board of Directors.

Ollie, a transgender boy, describes himself as an activist because at times he believes he must be.

“I just want everyone to live together, and I just want everyone to be OK with everyone,” Ollie said. “I don’t want anyone hating anyone.”

Contentious policies at Hempfield including one that limits student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth and those with guidelines for the school board to review and potentially remove books containing content deemed sexually explicit or inappropriate have pushed Ollie into the center of an increasingly polarized educational landscape.

“We (transgender people) are human - we are real,” Ollie said in a 2022 interview. “We are valid. You cannot take that away. You can accept us or don't. You can hurt us but we won’t stop being who we are.”

With a transgender flag wrapped around his shoulders while advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Ollie shows pride in who he is and his mom, Lynn Wenditz, is often right beside him, cheering him on.

Despite her support for Ollie's activism, Lynn sometimes struggles with balancing his need to be heard and the need to protect him.

“As a parent, you just want to wrap them up and keep them safe and tight,” she said in a 2022 interview. “But you also know that they have to experience these things.”

‘I’m not going to give up’

Most recently, Ollie led a walkout of 10 students at Landisville Middle School protesting the district’s then-proposed library material policies that he likens to a form of censorship. These policies were passed at a board meeting June 13.

“Censorship is the child of fear and the father of ignorance,” Ollie said at the May 16 walkout that lasted 45 minutes.

It’s not the first school policy change Ollie has opposed.

At a July 2022 school board meeting, Ollie spoke out against a policy that would require transgender students to play on a sports team aligning with their sex assigned at birth.

That evening, with a 6-2 vote by the board, the policy went into effect immediately, making the district the first in the state with such a rule.

“I am genuinely so disgusted and hurt by this, and I’m not going to give up,” Ollie said in an interview after the meeting.

The administration did, however, approve a request from Lynn and Ollie for him to try out for the boys’ basketball team. While he had the opportunity, Ollie experienced an anxiety attack and could not follow through.

“He was disappointed in himself,” his mom said. “He felt he was not just letting himself down but he was letting down the community and all of the supporters who really backed him.”

Such experiences informed a speech he gave from the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg March 31 for Trans Visibility Day.

“We will not give up,” Ollie said, prompting the roughly 100-person crowd to erupt into applause. “I will support all of you transgender people until we win this and we gain our equal rights.”

In the past year, he’s been featured in national publication Mother Jones and on local radio and television news outlets.

“I’ve learned to just be myself and to speak my truth and to put myself out there and stand up for what is right,” Ollie said. “It’s helped me find my voice.”

‘Nobody wants to be a target’

By sharing his story, Ollie is helping others who are going through a similar experience, said Parker Webb, president and cofounder of Lititz Chooses Love.

“His visibility as such a strong young transgender person is incredibly inspiring,” Webb said. “I have heard not only from other people his age but from so many parents who are just astounded and that sort of thing spurs people to action.”

But being so visible to the public can be dangerous, Webb said, and a reason why transgender kids aren’t always able to be an activist like Ollie.

“Nobody wants to be a target – and that’s exactly what you become when you stand up and proclaim your association with the LGBTQ+ community,” Webb said.

Lititz Chooses Love is a grassroots group advocating for LGBTQ+ individuals, creating safe social spaces and connecting LGBTQ+ community members with resources. By offering Ollie speaking opportunities at community events sponsored by the organization, Webb has helped Ollie gain confidence.

“He’s an amazing young person and he is doing things that should never be asked of anybody that young and honestly shouldn’t even have to be asked of anyone,” Webb said.

Ollie’s story

Ollie's story starts around fourth grade, when he realized he didn't feel female – his sex assigned at birth.

A person's sex refers to biological characteristics, such as chromosomes, while a person's gender refers to how one identifies and expresses themselves.

Though he said he explored several different gender identities and said that he may never find a label that fits perfectly, Ollie said he currently identifies as a transmasculine boy. Transmasculine people are those who were female at birth but whose gender identity is aligned with or characterized by masculinity.

Transgender topic definitions In June, editors of the Associated Press Stylebook updated its Transgender Coverage Topical Guide with new definitions and information. The Associated Press Stylebook is a guide journalists use as a reference when writing and editing news articles. Transgender: Describes people whose gender does not match the one usually associated with the sex they were assigned at birth. Gender: A social construct encompassing a person's behaviors, intrinsic identity and appearance. Gender often corresponds with but is not synonymous with sex. A person's sex and gender are usually assigned at birth by parents or attendants and can turn out to be inaccurate. Experts say gender is a spectrum, not a binary structure consisting of only men and women, that can vary among societies and can change over time. Gender-affirming care: Refers to a swath of mental and medical treatments (such as counseling, hormones or surgery) that help bring a person's gender expression (such as voice, appearance or anatomy) in line with their gender identity. It can be but is not necessarily part of a gender transition. Such care is not limited to transgender people; it can also serve cisgender, nonbinary or intersex people. Gender expression: How people outwardly convey their gender, intentionally or not, such as through fashion choices, mannerisms or pronouns. Gender stereotypes can lead others to incorrectly perceive someone's gender or sexual orientation. Gender identity: A person's sense of feeling male, female, neither or some combination of both. Genderqueer (adj.): An identity describing people whose gender expression does not follow norms; use only if the person or group identifies as such. Related to but not synonymous with nonbinary and gender-nonconforming.’ Sex: Refers to biological and physiological characteristics, including but not limited to chromosomes, hormones and reproductive organs. A person's sex is usually assigned at birth by parents or attendants, sometimes inaccurately. Sex often corresponds with but is not synonymous with gender, which is a social construct. Transition (n., v.), gender transition: The legal, medical or social processes some transgender or nonbinary people undergo to match their gender identity. Source: Associated Press

His parents were accepting of his gender identity and his name change.

But no longer using Ollie’s birth name, which Ollie asked not be included in publication, was initially difficult for Lynn and her husband Kenny, who had an attachment to that name.

“Now it’s funny because you think back and look at pictures or just think back on memories of when Ollie was younger, and it’s just so weird to associate those previous names with who they are,” Lynn said.

As Ollie discussed his gender identity with his family, Lynn said she and her husband tried to point him to resources or different communities that could provide more information. He gathered more information online through different virtual groups – a terrifying concept for Lynn as a parent, she said – and came back with a better sense of self.

“We try to raise our children up to be accepting and loving,” Lynn said, adding that when Ollie first told Lynn he was questioning his gender identity, he was nervous and she told him “it’s not going to change anything.”

Kenny said he wanted to raise his kids differently from how he was raised – in a household where he was encouraged to pursue hobbies that didn’t necessarily align with his interests.

“I made a decision when I knew I wanted to have kids… I was gonna have kids on their terms – who they were, not who I wanted to be,” Kenny said. “I've tried to approach parenting and fatherhood in that way, and at times it's not always easy, but I knew that's who I wanted to be as a parent and not force my kids into a bottle or or force them to be what I want them to be.”

Ollie pursues a wide array of hobbies that Kenny and Lynn support him in, from playing the ukulele and basketball to hanging out with friends.

Kenny, who directs and produces films in his free time, even helped Ollie follow his dream of being an actor by capturing Ollie in a few works he’s created.

This year, he starred as JoJo in Landisville Middle School’s iteration of “Seussical the Musical.”

He’s like any other 14-year-old boy.

He loves jamming out to one of his favorite artists, Cavetown, and stays on a vegan diet because he loves animals, particularly his favorite – pigs.

And as they support him in his hobbies, his parents support him being transgender by showing up to protests with him, accompanying him to school board meetings and learning everything they can.

When Ollie told his father he was questioning his gender identity, Kenny said that he admittedly knew very little about the LGBTQ+ community, especially as he had grown up in an evangelical Chrisitan household, but he committed to researching both on his own time and with Ollie.

“Learning about this and seeing this, I think people are trapped in their own little world and they don’t understand,” Kenny said. “If they would just open their minds and their hearts and take the time to learn about this bigger world, there’d probably be a lot less hate.”

The acceptance and support from his parents, as well as the community, is another factor that puts Ollie in a position to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Webb said.

“Ollie’s very fortunate to have amazing supportive parents who are awesome,” Webb said.

Lynn said, however, that she and Kenny don’t do anything differently with Ollie than they do with their other three kids.

“Our biggest parenting belief is that we are raising adults – we’re not raising children,” Lynn said. “We are doing what we can to help them develop into functional human beings once they hit adulthood.”

In an ideal world, though, Webb said Ollie wouldn’t have to be an activist at all.

“He shouldn’t have to be out there fighting just for his right to exist,” Webb said.

But Ollie must fight for his right to exist as a transgender boy which often means fighting to normalize wearing gender-affirming clothing, to have others call him Ollie, to use he/him pronouns and to eventually undergo a physical transition.

False narratives surrounding him and the transgender community must be met with narratives from the community itself, Webb said.

One false narrative, Webb said, is that young children who go to gender clinics are making physical changes to their body; but that’s not happening. Physical gender-affirming surgery typically happens after the age of 18, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Gender-affirming care is just kids getting a different haircut or dressing a certain way and using proper pronouns, calling a kid what they want to be called,” Webb said. “Other kids get to go by nicknames – it’s the same thing.”

Ollie, who said he wants to undergo a physical transition, scheduled an appointment at a gender clinic to discuss the next steps for his transition.

In the 2022-23 school year, Ollie successfully arranged to change his name and gender in the school’s database so administrators and teachers would no longer use his name given at birth – a practice often referred to as deadnaming.

“It’s very comfortable,” Ollie said. “It’s me. That’s my name… it brings me comfort and it makes me happy.”

Statistics on transgender students 1.4% of kids in the U.S. between the ages of 13 and 17 are transgender. 1.3% of adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 24 are transgender. Only one third of LGBTQ youth experience parental acceptance, with an additional one third experiencing parental rejection and the final one third not disclosing their LGBTQ identity until they’re adults. LGBTQ young adults who report high levels of parental rejection are eight times more likely to report attempting suicide and six times more likely to report high levels of depression. The presence of Gender and Sexualities Alliances has been found to significantly reduce the risk for depression and increase well-being among LGBTQ youth and young adults. Sources: New York Times, Trevor Project