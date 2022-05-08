“They’re still alive.”

Ukraine native Nina Serdiuk says she’s lucky if she receives a text update with that message about her parents, who have been isolated amid Russia’s invasion.

Oleksiy and Galina, both 60, live in a village just outside Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city that lies just 25 miles west of the Russian border.

The Associated Press reported Monday that a senior U.S. defense official said Ukrainian forces had over the previous 48 hours succeeded in pushing Russian forces further away from Kharkiv, despite Russian aerial bombardment. The city has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war, the news outlet reported.

“I really hope that I will get some information from my parents soon,” said the 38-year-old Serdiuk, who hasn’t spoken to her parents since Russia launched its attack in Ukraine on Feb. 24. “This is my everyday dream, and I hope that I will hear their voices someday.”

As of May 5, more than 3,000 civilians have been killed and more than 3,500 have been injured in Ukraine since Russia launched its attack, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

That’s why this Mother's Day holds both fear and hope for this Lancaster County mom. While Serdiuk worries for her own mom and dad, she is also grateful to be here, where her son has received treatment for a rare disorder.

Serdiuk arrived in Lancaster County in May 2017 with Matvii, who was diagnosed with Crigler-Najjar syndrome when he was 3 months old. The rare genetic disorder found in children causes jaundice and eventually nerve and brain damage, according to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Prior to arriving in the county, where she lives with her son, now 13 years old, in East Lampeter Township, Serdiuk was referred to the Clinic for Special Children in Strasburg Township, which works with patients with the disorder.

Serdiuk said she doesn’t know if she wants to return to Ukraine because of the war and most importantly her son’s health condition and the difficulties that presents with relocating all of his medical equipment and finding the treatment he needs outside of the U.S. She said she would like to apply for U.S. citizenship.

Searching for answers

Years after being diagnosed with Crigler-Najjar syndrome, Matvii lost feeling in his legs and arms one day while playing with toys. He also couldn’t speak. It was Dec, 15, 2015, and Serdiuk was away from her Kharkiv home, having left her then-7-year-old son in the care of his grandmother.

Serdiuk said she rushed home after getting an urgent call with news of Matvii’s sudden paralysis.

“That evening, I probably didn’t feel anything … We just put him in a bath because I was thinking that he’s just tired or just wanted to have some rest because maybe he has some cold,” Serdiuk said. “But the next morning I remember that he was trying to get out of his bed and I remember how he fell down and he couldn’t talk to me.… It crushed me completely.”

Serdiuk said she searched for a reason and treatment for Matvii’s paralysis and loss of speech in Ukraine as well as Israel and Turkey. With no one able to offer any explanations, she said Matvii’s health deteriorated.

A friend referred Serdiuk to the Clinic for Special Children in March 2017. Two months later, she arrived in Lancaster County with her son.

Keystone Evangelical Free Church in Paradise Township helped the mother and her son financially and with housing and transportation.

“I always imagine what it would be like to leave your country behind with a child and just how scary that would be,” said Tina Bare, a former member of the church who helped Serdiuk and her son settle in the county. “I put myself in her shoes and I just think about how brave she is. You know, she left all her family behind and I don’t know if I could do it. But just to be that person to just love her and say, ‘I’m here. I’ll be your family, I’ll be your friend' and to let her know that she’s not alone, that’s just something I enjoy doing.”

The Clinic for Special Children provided Matvii with a phototherapy system to help treat his disorder. Tests done to find other causes for his condition, however, failed to find answers.

While Serdiuk has since sought other medical providers to help her son, Karlla Brigatti, research operations director for the clinic, said she remains in contact with Serdiuk.

“I’m always thinking about her and Matvii when I hear about new research opportunities for that condition, specifically,” Brigatti said. “And I think in the future we’ll continue to keep in touch like that just to see how he’s doing, what’s new on the horizon and what we can expect.”

‘I’m trying to not lose this hope’

Bare said she sometimes leaves in tears after visiting Serdiuk and Matvii because she sympathizes and respects Serdiuk’s ability to remain hopeful while seeking answers for Matvii’s condition and the safety of her relatives in Ukraine.

“She really hangs on to hope and I love that about her,” Bare said. “She’s doing a really hard job day in and day out and I don’t know if people have any idea how hard that would be but she does it and she’s just amazing.”

More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since February, according to data provided by the United Nations Refugee Agency. Millions more are thought to be stranded or unable to leave areas because of fighting.

Serdiuk said one of her parents' neighbors texted her and said her parents are unable to leave their home as Russian forces prevent evacuations. She said the electricity was cut in their village, which has left her parents without heat or Wi-Fi to contact relatives.

She said the neighbor also informed her that Russian occupiers offered people who live in Ukraine the option to evacuate to Russia on March 7. She said some families accepted the offer, but her parents declined because they don’t trust Russia and they feared they would be killed by Russian forces while attempting to evacuate.

“I have a lot of relatives in Russia right now, and it’s impossible to believe that people the same as you can make these murders,” Serdiuk said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Serdiuk said she received a frightening text message March 11 from a friend in Ukraine that said the Russian occupiers are in her parents’ village.

“It feels like you’re not here, you’re there with them and you’re trying to understand how they are there, how children are there, how people are there,” she said of the roller coaster of emotions as she learns about her parents’ circumstances.

As Serdiuk worries about her family in Ukraine, she also focuses on the reason she came to the United States five years ago: her son Matvii.

Despite her family’s situation in Ukraine and her son’s health issues, Serdiuk continues to maintain hope that everything will turn out OK.

“I guess we always have hope,” Serdiuk said. “Nobody knows but I’m trying to not lose this hope.”