The best fast food restaurant, according to Food & Wine magazine, in Pennsylvania is not Rutter's, or even Sheetz.

It's Wawa.

"The love for Wawa is centered around three, very key aspects of the experience—there are those hoagies, from a tasty Italian to a not-half-bad cheese steak, all for a few bucks," writer David Landsel said.

Landsel also noted that he liked the quality of the coffee, and the no-franchise rule that make the store offerings similar from location to location.

Do you agree with their pick? Let us know in the comments.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles