The best fast food restaurant, according to Food & Wine magazine, in Pennsylvania is not Rutter's, or even Sheetz.
It's Wawa.
"The love for Wawa is centered around three, very key aspects of the experience—there are those hoagies, from a tasty Italian to a not-half-bad cheese steak, all for a few bucks," writer David Landsel said.
Landsel also noted that he liked the quality of the coffee, and the no-franchise rule that make the store offerings similar from location to location.
Do you agree with their pick? Let us know in the comments.