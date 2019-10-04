Applications for a new watershed leadership academy for Lancaster County residents are being accepted through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The academy will train people interested in clean water in the county who may need additional skills to tap into local efforts, said Allyson Gibson, coordinator at Lancaster Clean Water Partners.

Gibson’s group co-developed the academy with Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

“The training will provide local champions with the skills and knowledge they need to lead and facilitate partnerships to clean up their local streams,” Matt Royer, director of the Penn State Agriculture and Environment Center, said in an email.

The program will start with a kick-off dinner reception in November and conclude with a commencement in December 2020.

Participants will meet one Saturday a month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are required to take part in five additional elective activities. Sessions will be equally split between in-class education and real world experiences, said Gibson.

The course will start with an introduction to watershed science and management and conclude with three days at an island education center in the Chesapeake Bay.

The cost is $300, and scholarships of up to $200 are available, said Gibson.

Go to lancastercleanwaterpartners.com/academy2020/ to fill out an application.

For more information, contact Gibson at agibson@lancastercleanwaterpartners.com or at 717-368-4831.