Kicking off Tuesday, this year’s Water Street Mission food collection drive is described as critical to meet steadily rising needs.

The Rescue Mission Food Drive that runs through Dec. 22 aims to set a new record by collecting 100,000 pounds of food before Christmas, or 6,000 pounds more than in 2021, when it collected 94,000 pounds of food.

Water Street Mission has seen an increase in the number of people coming to its emergency shelter and in need of food since the summer months. The nonprofit expects to provide 45,000 meals over the holiday season to men, women and children experiencing homelessness.

Food donations also aid Water Street Mission’s Outreach Center, which is a food pantry that distributes 646,000 pounds of groceries each year to thousands of people in need.

“The reasons vary,” for the growing need, said Matt Clement, Mission director of marketing. “Inflation has exacerbated the affordable housing crisis we have in the city, so more people are showing up at our doors, and we are also seeing people who lost the benefits they had through the pandemic.”

The emergency shelter, Clement said, is almost working at full capacity each week, serving about 180 individuals per night. In addition to food and shelter, guests have access to medical, dental, behavioral health, spiritual and career support while on campus.

People interested in making a food donation can fill up a bag with the suggested food items and drop off their donations in the dock area at Water Street Mission’s campus, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at participating businesses across Lancaster County. A full list of acceptable food items and drop-off locations can be found at wsm.org/rmfd/.

“Rescue Mission Food Drive is coming at a critical time and will really make a big impact on those who stay with us, not only because of all the meals it supplies but also because those meals help open the door to deeper services,” Mission President Jack Crowley explained in a news release. “Groceries or meals at Water Street help our guests realize they are still a part of a loving community, where they can get the services, like medical services, counseling and more they need to get back on their feet again.”

For more information about the programs and services of Water Street Mission, visit WSM.org.

Drop off locations Food donations for the Rescue Mission Food Drive can be dropped off at the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster or at the following participating locations: • Sheetz (all stores In Lancaster County) • Most Weis Markets (see a list of participating stores) • Sharp Shopper • Boscov’s (Park City) • AAA Central Penn (Lititz and Centerville only) • Most M&T Bank locations (see a list of participating stores) • Community Aid in Lancaster only • Any Berger Rental Community Office • Bomberger’s Store in Lititz • Murray (Lancaster city offices) • Escape on Queen • Sahd Metal Recycling • Tanger Outlets Lancaster (Shopper Services Building)

Foodstuffs needed Boxed cereal Boxed stuffing mix Canned fruit Canned meats (Spam/tuna) Canned vegetables Canned soup Canned yams or sweet potatoes Coffee (beans or ground) Instant mashed potatoes Orange and apple juice in plastic containers Ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise Oatmeal Grits Pancake mix and syrup Pasta Peanut butter and jelly Rice (all kinds) Salad dressings Spaghetti sauce Chef Boyardee canned pasta meals Cans of beef stew Boxed hamburger helper type mixes Boxed macaroni and cheese