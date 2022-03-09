Breaking down barriers to achieve the biblical idea of loving one’s neighbor is the goal of an upcoming event hosted by a Christian nonprofit organization based in downtown Lancaster.

Water Street Mission, which has missionary, relief and rescue work as its goals, will host its fourth annual Compelled By Love event for pastors and church leaders in the county March 24 from 8 to 4 p.m. at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

The Compelled By Love topic this year is Carrying the Love of Christ into a World Filled with Hate. Jack Crowley, president of Water Street Mission, said our society is becoming divided in all aspects and the event’s topic is to encourage church leaders and congregations to shine their light of love during dark times.

The event will include a morning session called “You Have Heard It was Said…”which will focus on the challenges church leaders face when motivating congregations to love their neighbors, and an afternoon session called “But I Tell You…” focused on practical responses to the obstacles that may impede upon that goal. Discussions will be led by Crowley and Steve Brubaker, counseling pastor at Grace Community Church of Willow Street in West Lampeter Township. Breakfast and lunch will be served in between sessions.

“My hope is that this will be kind of a calling back for pastors and leaders; an encouragement and a reminder that we’re not alone in trying to love well even when those around us aren’t prioritizing that,” said Crowley. “I think we all sit back and we’re like, man our community is broken, this whole process is broken, and we’d love to see it be different, but we feel like what difference can I make? … I do hope that there are going to be practical takeaways that we can go back to our congregations and organizations and say, ‘Hey, here’s some practical things we can do to keep our minds and hearts in the right place and to tangibly demonstrate love to our community.’”

The deadline to purchase tickets for this event is March 18. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at wsm.org/events/compelled-by-love.