Water Street Mission's renovated Providence Day Shelter in Lancaster city offers guests dealing with homelessness a sense of warmth, dignity and value.

The shelter at 210 S. Prince St. recently reopened with a new look courtesy of Heck Construction, which updated the space to have a “coffeehouse feel.”

Jack Crowley, president of Water Street Mission, said his organization’s goal with renovating the shelter was to create an environment that helps establish a sense of trust and builds relationships with people in need.

“When you meet with somebody in a cold, hard and institutional type of environment, when somebody is already feeling down, it’s really hard for them to open up and begin to process, talk and share what they are really struggling with,” Crowley said. “… So, we want a space that opens the door for real meaningful connection, relationship and trust so that then we can listen and walk alongside somebody on their journey out of homelessness.”

The 7,000-square-foot day shelter opened in October 2019 and served as Water Street Mission’s chapel and overnight shelter. It now offers guests the opportunity to stay for seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and receive three meals per day in the dining hall, as well as access to counseling services, housing information and financial services to rejuvenate guests and position them to secure permanent housing of their own.

The once open floor plan now has one main gathering space, surrounded by a conference room for local community partners to meet with shelter guests and smaller meeting rooms for guests to speak privately with life coaches, case managers, liaisons, counselors and pastors. The shelter’s bathrooms have been remodeled to single-use bathrooms to protect the privacy of guests.

In addition, new tables, windows, surfaces, chairs, sound and video equipment were added to the facility for its day-to-day operations, chapel services, classes, events and performances to encourage and inspire shelter guests.

After the shelter closes for the day, guests who take Water Street Mission’s residential track, which offers long-term support to move out of homelessness, have the option to stay overnight at the Providence Emergency shelter.

The High Foundation, Clark Associates Charitable Foundation, local businesses and individual donors donated funds to help cover the roughly $380,000 cost of the renovation project.

Crowley said the Providence Day Shelter renovations were very important because it acted as the final touch to creating a consistent environmental feel and atmosphere throughout their entire campus.

“For a lot of our guests who are experiencing homelessness, there’s something that happens to you emotionally and psychologically through that process and we want all of our facilities to communicate to our guests that you are valued, valuable, and that you are loved,” Crowley said. “So that’s really what we did with this space; was to try to make it feel more like a community gathering place that is welcoming, warm and communicates that you’re valuable just in who you are and you deserve to have a place that is high quality and welcoming while you’re piecing things back together in your life and we’re here to walk with you in that process.”

To donate or learn more about Water Street Mission’s services and facilities visit wsm.org.