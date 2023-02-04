New educational programs will be available to teens at Lancaster city-based Water Street Mission thanks to a $125,000 grant.

The funds, granted through the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program, will help expand the nonprofit’s Teen Haven program, a youth outreach ministry that provides mentorship and spiritual direction, as well as learning programs that emphasize leadership and skills in STEM fields and the arts.

New efforts funded by the grant are a music program for writing and recording, a 3D printing program, creative arts programs for clay and sculpting and STEM-focused offerings.

“At the core of our Teen Haven program lies mentorship and relationship. We believe that teens grow best when they have a role model and someone to show them they personally care about their lives and futures,” Jack Crowley, president of Water Street Mission, said in a news release announcing the grant award. “Receiving this award means our students can develop deeper connections with their mentors and build stronger foundations for years to come.”

Water Street is one of 46 award winners across the nation that will receive a total of $5 million in grants to further their efforts. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000.

Water Street, at 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, is a nonprofit, faith-based organization serving marginalized individuals in Lancaster County experiencing homelessness or life at the poverty line. The organization’s outreach programs include an emergency shelter, residential programs, weekly food distribution, medical, behavioral health, and dental services, and programming for young children and youth.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family-owned and privately held restaurant company.