Water Street Mission is aiming to collect 70,000 pounds of nonperishable food by Christmas to help provide meals to men and women experiencing homelessness.

The Rescue Mission Food Drive also helps support its Outreach Center, which provides nearly 650,000 pounds of groceries to individuals and families each year.

“It’s been a particularly challenging time for many of our neighbors, who were going through a challenging time to begin with,” Dan Siewart, vice president of community ministries and outreach at Water Street Mission, said in a press release announcing the food drive. “It’s always our goal to go beyond giving out basic necessities, and to really connect with the community, so they know they aren’t facing these times alone.”

Donations also will help Water Street Mission serve nearly 45,000 meals in its dining hall this winter, when it expects more people to use its services to escape the elements.

“We see a large rise in guests over the winter months, but also an incredible outpouring of support from the community,” Water Street Mission President Jack Crowley said in the press release. “It’s important to us, especially over the holiday season, to show our neighbors that they are cared for and loved and Rescue Mission Food Drive is a huge way we do that.”

Suggested donations, which include boxed cereal, canned fruit, juice, pasta, peanut butter and jelly, rice and mac and cheese, can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 19:

AAA Central Penn (Lancaster County)

Berger Rental Communities (Any office)

Bomberger’s Store (555 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz)

Boscov’s (800 Park City Center, Lancaster)

Community Aid (31 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster)

Javateas (1 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, and 169 Martin Ave., Ephrata)

M&T Bank (Lancaster County locations)

Sharp Shopper (1041 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, and 340 W. Main. St., Leola)

Sheetz (Lancaster County locations)

Water Street Mission (dock at 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster)

Weis Markets (Lancaster County locations)

For more information, including a full list of suggested donations, click here or call 717-393-7709.