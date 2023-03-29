Water Street in Lititz has reopened after workers removed and paved over an abandoned railroad crossing earlier this month.

The project closed the street just north of Route 772 (Main Street) for several days, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crossing was located along a section of rail which is no longer in use.

A PennDOT contractor is repaving Water Street this spring between Route 772 and the Warwick Township line. The $1.26 million project also includes resurfacing parts of Route 772 between Route 501 and Lititz Springs Road, and Water Street between Route 772 and the Warwick Township Line.

Daily lane closures on Main Street for the project are ongoing. Workers are currently installing new curbs before milling and repaving the streets.

There are no lane closures between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. daily. On Fridays, there are no lane closures between 3:30 and 6 p.m.

Work is expected to wrap up by May 19. JVI Group Inc. of Adams County is the primary contractor for the project.