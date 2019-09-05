Water Street could look quite different a few years from now.

Beginning with the southern portion, Lancaster city officials are looking to transform it into a “bicycle boulevard,” with signage, intersection improvements and other changes designed to allow bicycles and motor vehicles to share the roadway safely.

The first phase of the project would run from Vine Street to the five-way Engleside intersection at the end of South Prince Street.

About half the distance would consist of bicycle and pedestrian paths, utilizing a legacy city right of way. One would traverse the gap in Water Street between Conestoga and Hazel streets, while another would continue to the Engleside intersection from Water Street’s terminus on Seymour Street.

To fund the work, the city has secured $1.5 million in federal “smart growth” transportation grants, the same source used to pay for the conversion of Mulberry and Charlotte streets to two-way traffic, said Cindy McCormick, deputy public works director.

Like them, the Water Street project would incorporate rain gardens and other “complete streets” elements.

Design and engineering work is expected to take about a year, leading to a tentative date of spring 2021 to start construction.

After that, a second phase would extend from Vine Street northward. It would incorporate the Mayor Janice C. Stork Corridor Park, which runs from West Lemon Street northwest to Harrisburg Avenue, and would link to the bike lane on North Prince Street.

No dates have been set for phase two.

Public input invited

A public meeting on the plans is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Boys & Girls Club, 116 S. Water St.

John Farmer said he’s planning to attend. He manages All-Met Recycling at 214 Conestoga St.; the route would pass by the business.

He said he has some safety and security concerns, so he’s interested in learning more about what’s being proposed.

Jake Thorsen is neighborhood director of the community group SoWe. It’s important that residents and business owners be engaged in the planning process, he said.

Water Street’s overhaul is called for in the 2019 Lancaster Active Transportation Plan, a countywide plan to encourage walking, bicycling and non-motorized transportation in general.

The city’s role as a transportation hub makes its bicycle network key to the plan’s vision — in particular, it provides vital north-south and east-west connections.

From the Engleside intersection, the hope is that bicyclists and pedestrians will eventually be able to continue onto the Engleside Greenway, another component proposed in the plan.

It would cross an abandoned railroad bridge over the Conestoga River and continue south to and through Buchmiller Park, a county-owned park in West Lampeter Township.

Besides Water Street, the city is creating a bicycle boulevard on North Christian Street between the Lancaster Amtrak Station and the central business district. Green infrastructure is being installed this year, with pavement painting and intersection upgrades to continue next year, McCormick said.

Meanwhile, the city plans to lay out a westbound bicycle lane this fall when it repaves Walnut Street.

Plans for a companion eastbound bicycle lane on Chestnut Street were put on hold after a traffic study determined it would cause excessive backups at some intersections on the street’s east segment. The city is still evaluating its options for an eastbound connection, McCormick said.