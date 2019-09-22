The old railroad right of way that runs through the industrial flats of southwest Lancaster is a mess, Allen Cohen told Mayor Danene Sorace.

The city doesn’t maintain it or police it properly, and it’s a haven for vagrants, drug use, partying and prostitution, Cohen, who owns an adjacent commercial property, said.

Adding bicyclists and pedestrians to the mix won’t help, he said: “It’s not going to change.”

Sorace said: “If we don’t do anything different, it’s not going to change. ... What we’re proposing to do is something different.”

Their exchange came during a public meeting last week on the city’s plan to make Water Street a “bicycle boulevard,” rebuilt to be shared safely by cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

The old railroad right of way would be used for an off-road path in two sections: between Conestoga and Hazel streets, where Water Street has a gap, and again from the southern end of Water Street at Seymour Street southward to the Engleside five-way intersection.

About 50 people attended the meeting. After hearing a presentation about the plan, they had the opportunity to review and comment on preliminary design concepts with city staff and project consultants, adding to public input garnered during Water Street’s Open Streets event this past spring.

The bicycle boulevard and off-road path would serve as one of the principal north-south thoroughfares in the city’s bicycle network.

Intersections would be redesigned to promote safety and speed tables added to slow down motorized traffic.

Rain gardens would add greenery and contribute to the city’s stormwater control efforts. Environmental artist Stacy Levy has been recruited to design public art to enrich the streetscape and celebrate the neighborhoods’ identity and cultural heritage, public art manager Joanna Davis said.

Plans call for tackling the work in two phases, north and south, with Vine Street as the dividing line, said Cindy McCormick, deputy public works director.

The city has about $1.5 million in grant funding for the south phase and hopes to begin construction in 2021. It’s still working on securing funding for the north phase, McCormick said.

Carlos Castro, a neighborhood resident who restores old bicycles as a labor of love, said the street already has a problem with kids who ride recklessly and flout the law and that creating a bicycle boulevard risks emboldening them further.

Sorace agreed the city has more to do to promote rider safety and respect for the rules of the road.

Catherina Celosse said she’s excited by the city’s plans. An attorney who recently relocated from Washington, D.C., to Lancaster’s southwest, she sees interest in cycling and bicycle tourism in general increasing dramatically.

A network of city bike lanes with good connections to county and mid-Atlantic trails could be a game-changer, with the potential to attract people worldwide, she said.

“Lancaster has to be bike-friendly,” she said.