Several water rescue crews hit the Susquehanna River on Friday to help a boater in distress.

Chris Ditzler, chief of Blue Rock Fire Rescue's Washington Boro station, said a sailboat flipped over on the Lancaster County side of the river, just south of Turkey Point, and that weather conditions were a factor.

The boat's male occupant was not injured, and neither were any of the rescue crews, Ditzler said. He noted that the incident took a while because the boat's mast was submerged, "so we had to drag it in upside down."

The call came in just before 4 p.m., according to initial dispatch reports, and Ditzler said Columbia Borough Fire Department and Lake Clarke Rescue were also part of the response team.