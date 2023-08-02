Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) In East Hempfield Township could see major delays over the next six weeks as crews relocate water lines.

Work is scheduled to take place on Route 23 between Stony Battery Road and Centerville Road weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lane shifts and closures could be required during work hours. Drivers should take alternate routes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025.

J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.

