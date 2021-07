Motorists traveling along North Water Street in Lititz should prepare to take an alternate route beginning July 12.

A detour will be in place for about two weeks as North Water Street will be closed between New Street and Noble Street due to a water line replacement project.

The detour breaks from North Water Street via Noble Street, turning on Locust Street, then again on Front Street before arriving back on North Water Street. Local driveway access will be open on North Water Street between Noble Street and Leaman Street.