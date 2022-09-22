The operator of two Susquehanna River dams that stretch between Lancaster and York counties announced Wednesday that it plans to draw down reservoir levels as it completes an inspection and some repair work.

Brookfield Renewable U.S., which operates the Safe Harbor and Holtwood hydroelectric dams, said it plans to lower water levels by 4-6 feet in Lake Clarke and Lake Aldred, which lie behind the two dams, respectively.

The water levels in Lake Clarke will begin to fall starting Oct. 3 and will begin rising again on Oct. 5. The goal is to lower the reservoir to 222 feet above sea level so an inspection of Safe Harbor Dam can be completed.

Water levels in Lake Aldred will begin to fall on Oct. 5 and begin rising against on Oct. 7. The lake level will fall to 163.5 feet above sea level.

Brookfield said weather conditions could affect the schedule for both lakes.

The company said it posted signage at boat launches and online at www.safewaters.com.