A water boil advisory has been lifted for people serviced by the Akron Booster Station.

A failed pump at the station caused the disruption. Repairs were completed just after 12:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from West Earl Township, residents affected included areas surrounding Akron Borough including Eagleview Estates, Conestoga View Drive, Tobacco Road, Lauber Road, S. 7th Street, S. 9th Street, Circle Rock Drive, White Street, and Cocalico Creek Road.

Akron Borough’s Facebook page said in a separate post that residents of Akron Borough were not affected.

Residents should boil water prior to consumption when service is restored until advised otherwise.