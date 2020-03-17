Lancaster Central Market post-shutdown
Buy Now

Signs told diners not to loiter or eat at Lancaster Central Market Tuesday, March 17.

 Ty Lohr | Digital Staff

Yesterday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended the recommended shutdown ordered for 4 separate counties to the entirety of Pennsylvania.

That didn't deter Lancaster Central Market for opening, however.

Reporters Ty Lohr and Dan Nephin went live with the communications manager of Lancaster Central Market. 

Watch the livestream below.

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles

Here's where to pick up free meals during the 2-week schools shutdown

Here's where to pick up free meals during the 2-week schools shutdown

School District of Lancaster, like many other Lancaster County districts, responded to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order temporarily closing all Pennsylvania public schools by preparing thousands of breakfasts and lunches for its students, many of whom rely on school for meals throughout the year.

Tags