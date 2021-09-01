What started as a steady rain turned into heavy rain by Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster County.

Some roadways and fields flooded, prompting some emergency officials to close roads or pluck vehicles from high water. In Lititz Springs Park at least, the ducks seemed to enjoy the bounty from the storm.

Thursday coverage

Reporter Ashley Stalnecker went live from the Twin Kiss in Manheim at Fruitville Pike and Route 72.

Videographer Tyler Huber went live and showed the conditions from Brownstown and showed the flooding of the Conestoga River

Reporter Ashley Stalnecker reported from Pitney Road and the height of the Conestoga River.

Wednesday coverage

Here's a look at video footage taken by LNP reporters throughout the day from Twitter and Facebook Live:

Central Market, 10:15 a.m.

East Hempfield Township, 2:39 p.m.

Lititz Spring Park, 4:33 p.m.

Rohrerstown Road at Stauffers, 5:06 p.m.