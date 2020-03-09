The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board will meet at noon Monday with a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau and several members of the Lancaster County Complete Count Committee.
The discussion will be livestreamed on LNP | LancasterOnline.
You can also watch on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.
If you have questions you'd like to have asked, please leave them in the comments.
The board will meet with Leslie Wright of the U.S. Census Bureau. Also taking part will be School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau; Milzy Carrasco, Lancaster’s director of neighborhood engagement; Alice Yoder, executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; and Lancaster County Chief Clerk Larry George.
The U.S. Constitution mandates the country conduct a count of its population every 10 years. The results determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. U.S. households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail in the middle of March.