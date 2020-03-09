Gisele Fetterman, center, wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and CASA representative Lourdes Garcia Franqui, right, talk with a Rockland Street resident about the 2020 census on Monday, March 2, 2020. Fetterman visited the CASA office at 318 S. Duke St. in Lancaster city to help the local launch of the Census 2020 campaign.