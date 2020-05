Tread House fitness studio is once again teaming up with LNP | LancasterOnline to help our readers work up a sweat while social distancing in their homes.

Studio co-owners Shana Atkins and Megan Fessler-McCarthy will lead the virtual workout again, but this time, it'll be a full body strength workout.

Light to moderate weights will be required for the workout.

Tune in here at 1 p.m., or if you are using the LNP | LancasterOnline app, view the video on Facebook.

