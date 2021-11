Crews arrived in downtown Lancaster Monday morning with this year's Christmas tree that will be displayed in Penn Square and lit during the annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 3.

The tree is a 25-foot fir from Quarryville.

The tree's arrival signals the beginning of the downtown festivities, which the arrival of Santa Claus, among other planned festivities, the city said in a news release about upcoming holiday season events.

Watch its arrival below: