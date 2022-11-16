Crews arrived in downtown Lancaster on Wednesday morning with this year's Christmas tree that will displayed in Penn Square.

Crews used a PPL utility truck to maneuver the large tree into the square and had to saw a portion of the tree's trunk before putting the tree onto the stand. The 35-foot, 3,000-pound tree is from Lititz.

The tree's arrival comes just over a week from Thanksgiving and will be lit during the annual Mayor's Christ Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25.

Watch its arrival below: