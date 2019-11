As it has been doing every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Lancaster will hold the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Tuba Christmas in Penn Square.

The festivities take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

The streets around the square will be closed until about 9:30 p.m.

LNP | LancasterOnline is livestreaming the lighting from the second floor of the Griest Buildling.

Check back for updates.

