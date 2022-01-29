Southern Market Architecture J23 S Queen & Vine Street.jpg

Southern Market, as seen from Queen and Vine streets. 

The historic Southern Market reopened its doors to the public once again Thursday.

The historic market features seven food vendors, plus a coffee shop and a pizza pop-up in the food hall. The market opened its doors at 4 p.m.

Southern Market's normal business hours are as follows:

- Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.

- Friday and Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

- Monday and Tuesday: Closed

After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopened to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market debuted with 7 prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop, as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.

