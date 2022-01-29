The historic Southern Market reopened its doors to the public once again Thursday.

The historic market features seven food vendors, plus a coffee shop and a pizza pop-up in the food hall. The market opened its doors at 4 p.m.

Follow along with our livestream as we take a walk through the market to check out the scene.

Southern Market's normal business hours are as follows:

- Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.

- Friday and Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

- Monday and Tuesday: Closed