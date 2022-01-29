Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis.
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building, Southern Market reopens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market will debut with seven prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis and contains a live mural which hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. The second floor houses a dozen or more offices that can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis as well as a conference room that seats a dozen people complete with video conferencing equipment.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The first floor houses the vendors as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A gathering place wouldn't be complete without a coffee shop which is located on the first floor where the food vendors are located as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the first floor which houses a live mural that hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. The bathrooms are in the same footprint as before, but where completely gutted and redone with subway tile and a modern look.
Southern Market welcomes back community with food, drinks and more [photos]
After an extensive renovation to the circa-1888 building,Southern Market reopened to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. With seating for 250, Southern Market debuted with 7 prepared food vendors in spaces that surround a central bar named Bar 1888. There’s also a coffee shop and a pizza shop, as well as second floor office space and community rooms on the first floor. Southern Market is operated by Willow Valley Communities.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis and contains a live mural which hangs from the western side of the structure.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening January 27 and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city. The second floor houses a dozen or more offices that can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly basis as well as a conference room that seats a dozen people complete with video conferencing equipment.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. This is the view from the second floor where a dozen or more offices can be used on a daily, monthly or yearly time frame and contains several conference rooms for meetings and small gatherings.
Southern Market is slated for its grand opening Thursday, the 27th and will feature 10 food vendors and a bar located in the center of the first floor. The owners of Willow Valley purchased the market and transformed the C. Emlen Urban design into a stunning place for people to gather in the heart of Lancaster city on Tuesday, Jan., 18, 2022. A gathering place wouldn't be complete without a coffee shop which is located on the first floor where the food vendors are located as well as the bar named Bar 1888, a nod to the year the market opened and is equipped with 250 seats.
