A parade celebrating Warwick High School's PIAA Class 6A championship victory is planned for Friday.
Starting at 5 p.m., officers with Lititz Borough Police will escort the parade out of the south end of Lititz and enter the borough line on South Broad Street near Landis Valley Road and continue north to the square.
The parade will pause briefly at the square before continuing on West Main Street, turn left on Spruce Street, right on West Maple and continue to Warwick Middle School.
Watch live below:
The Warriors endured a 111-minute weather delay and beat Bethlehem Liberty 6-4 to claim the state Class 6A title at Penn State's Medlar Field in Lubrano Park on Thursday.
Warwick pitcher Matt Williams (34) is mobbed by teammates after beating Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick shortstop David Woolley (2) catches a grounder by Liberty during seventh inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick catcher Chance Montgomery (23) waits for the throw as Liberty scores during seventh inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Matt Seibert (6) hits a two run single against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Aaron Hess (17) rounds second base against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Brendan Stuhtrager (5) and Seth Adomnik (21) celebrate at home plate after scoring against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's David Woolley (2) hits a two run single against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick pitcher Matt Seibert (6) fires one across the plate against Liberty during first inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
After a two hour rain dely the skies cleared and Warwick vs. Liberty resumed in the fourth inning of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick players check out the championship trophy after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Matt Williams (34) with his gold medal after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick pitcher Matt Seibert (6) gets a hug from teammate Seth Adomnik (21) after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick head coach Bill Weismandel, hugs Brendan Stuhltrager (5) after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick head coach Bill Weismandel, right, hands out the gold medals after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick pitcher Matt Williams (34) is mobbed by teammates after beating Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick pitcher Matt Williams (34) is mobbed by teammates after beating Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick shortstop David Woolley (2) catches a grounder by Liberty during seventh inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick catcher Chance Montgomery (23) waits for the throw as Liberty scores during seventh inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Matt Seibert (6) hits a two run single against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Aaron Hess (17) rounds second base against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Brendan Stuhtrager (5) and Seth Adomnik (21) celebrate at home plate after scoring against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's David Woolley (2) hits a two run single against Liberty during fourth inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick pitcher Matt Seibert (6) fires one across the plate against Liberty during first inning action of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
After a two hour rain dely the skies cleared and Warwick vs. Liberty resumed in the fourth inning of the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick players check out the championship trophy after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick's Matt Williams (34) with his gold medal after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick pitcher Matt Seibert (6) gets a hug from teammate Seth Adomnik (21) after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick head coach Bill Weismandel, hugs Brendan Stuhltrager (5) after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick head coach Bill Weismandel, right, hands out the gold medals after the team beat Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.
Warwick pitcher Matt Williams (34) is mobbed by teammates after beating Liberty to win the PIAA class 6A baseball championship game at Medlar Field on the campus of Penn State University Thursday June 16, 2022.