This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos.

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday for their only debate ahead of November's midterm elections.

ABC27 will host the hourlong debate in its Harrisburg studio, and it will begin at 8 p.m. A livestream of the debate will be embedded into this post when it's available, and you can also click here to watch.

ABC27 has a list of stations around that state that will also air the debate.

The first and only debate between the two candidates comes two weeks to the date before Election Day. Fetterman and Oz are vying to replace retiring two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

