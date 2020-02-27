new election machines 1
As part of the effort to strengthen election security, Lancaster County voters cast their ballots on new voting machines in November 2019.

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar met with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board at 10 a.m. Thursday to talk about voter reform and election security.

The discussion livestreamed on LancasterOnline and the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page.

Watch it below.

Boockvar is Pennsylvania’s top elections official. Her office oversees elections at the state level.

Among the topics to be discussed: Pennsylvania voting reform, which allows voters to vote by mail for any reason; efforts to increase voter registration; and how state officials are working to ensure that our elections are secure.