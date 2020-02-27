Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar met with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board at 10 a.m. Thursday to talk about voter reform and election security.

The discussion livestreamed on LancasterOnline and the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page.

Watch it below.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Boockvar is Pennsylvania’s top elections official. Her office oversees elections at the state level.

Among the topics to be discussed: Pennsylvania voting reform, which allows voters to vote by mail for any reason; efforts to increase voter registration; and how state officials are working to ensure that our elections are secure.