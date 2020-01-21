School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and school board President Edith Gallagher will meet today at 1:30 p.m. with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.

The discussion will be livestreamed and can be viewed below once it begins.

The board will ask Rau and Gallagher about the district’s fight for equitable state funding, the school budget’s looming deficit, the need for charter school reform, and the initiatives Rau and her administration have launched to help the district’s students -- 90% of whom are economically disadvantaged -- succeed.