On the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will cap off the night by giving a speech from the White House, where he'll outline his vision for a second term.

The convention is set to start at 8:30 p.m..

There will be a handful of speakers throughout the night. Republican congressman Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, along with Trump's daughter Ivanka, will give their remarks.

Watch the final night of the Republican National Convention in its entirety down below.

