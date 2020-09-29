President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, will hold their first presidential debate Tuesday night. The debate will start at 9 p.m. and is set to run for 90 minutes commercial-free.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the debate. He also selected several topics he plans to discuss with the presidential candidates.

The Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election are all on the docket for tonight's debate. Both Trump and Biden will have 15 minutes total to discuss each topic.

Watch the first presidential debate in its entirety below.