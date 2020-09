Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, POWER Interfaith Lancaster County, an interfaith racial and economic justice organization, will "engage in nonviolent civil disobedience to demand action to halt the ongoing violence and systemic racism in Lancaster County," according to a press release from A. Waxman & Company.

This discussion will be held at Fulton Bank at Penn Square in Lancaster city.

Watch the full meeting down below.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles