Weaver Nut Company Fire day after

Caution tape is seen around the perimeter of the building complex in the 1900 block of West Main Street in Ephrata, one day after a fire destroyed the Weaver Nut Company's warehouse, Thursday morning, August 5, 2021. The blaze destroyed the warehouse on Wednesday evening, but no injuries were reported in the fire.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department released drone footage of the 4-alarm fire that ravaged Weaver Nut Co. on Wednesday.

The first responders arrived at the building at 1925 W. Main St. in Clay Township, near Ephrata, shortly before 6:30 p.m. The fire prompted a large response of more than 70 fire units from throughout Lancaster County, and some in Lebanon County. The smoke plume could be seen from miles away.

Here's the footage police released on their YouTube page.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. Brothers Vincent and Edward Weaver, who own the company, said they plan to rebuild.

