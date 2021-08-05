Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department released drone footage of the 4-alarm fire that ravaged Weaver Nut Co. on Wednesday.

The first responders arrived at the building at 1925 W. Main St. in Clay Township, near Ephrata, shortly before 6:30 p.m. The fire prompted a large response of more than 70 fire units from throughout Lancaster County, and some in Lebanon County. The smoke plume could be seen from miles away.

Here's the footage police released on their YouTube page.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. Brothers Vincent and Edward Weaver, who own the company, said they plan to rebuild.