More than 80 people will rappel down the side of the Holiday Inn Lancaster today to raise money to benefit the blind or those who are experiencing vision lsot.

VisionCorps is hosting its third annual Eye Drop fundraiser today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hotel at 26 E. Chestnut St. Those who raised at least $1,000 reserved a spot to rappel down the Queen Street side of the 10-story building.

Some of the people scheduled to rappel include Lancaster City Alliance President Marshall Snively, Lancaster Chamber president and CEO Tom Baldrige and Lancaster city interim police Chief Richard Mendez.

LNP|LancasterOnline is livestreaming some of the participants rappelling Friday morning.