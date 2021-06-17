Declining levels of local-government funding and intruding suburban development are threatening long-term progress on farmland preservation, according to a new report from the Lancaster Farmland Trust.
A panel of local of five community leaders and members met Thursday at LNP Media Group to discuss the importance of farmland preservation in Lancaster County.
Those in attendance include:
Tom Daniels, PhD – Professor, University of Pennsylvania; collaborator on the State of Farmland Preservation in Lancaster County report.
Gary Kennedy – Preserved farm owner; Fulton Township Planning Commission
Scott Standish – Executive Director, Lancaster County Planning Department
Jeff Swinehart – Chief Operating Officer, Lancaster Farmland Trust
Alice Yoder – Executive Director, Community Health; Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; Chair, Lancaster County Planning Commission