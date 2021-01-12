Virtual Calving Corner

One of the Bollinger family's calves that was born last year during the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Calving Corner is seen at Meadow Spring Farm, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Calving Corner will be live-streamed from the Lititz farm on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

The Pennsylvania Farm Show and its exhibits went virtual this year, including the ever-popular Calving Corner hosted by a Lancaster County farm family.

The Bollinger family, who owns and operates the Meadow Springs Farm in Ephrata, is one of four Lancaster County farms that have birthed calves.

The Farm Show's Calving Corner gives an opportunity for people to experience a cow's birth in real-time. The Bollinger family expects that around 50 calves will be born in the next month.

Text message alerts will also be sent out when calves are born. To register, text "calvingcorner" to 833-985-1834.

Watch the livestream below.

