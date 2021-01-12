The Pennsylvania Farm Show and its exhibits went virtual this year, including the ever-popular Calving Corner hosted by a Lancaster County farm family.

The Bollinger family, who owns and operates the Meadow Springs Farm in Ephrata, is one of four Lancaster County farms that have birthed calves.

The Farm Show's Calving Corner gives an opportunity for people to experience a cow's birth in real-time. The Bollinger family expects that around 50 calves will be born in the next month.

Text message alerts will also be sent out when calves are born. To register, text "calvingcorner" to 833-985-1834.

Watch the livestream below.