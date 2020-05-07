The Pennsylvania State Senate is hosting a meeting about the challenges nursing homes face during COVID-19.

Among those in attendance are Department of Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Claire Rodriguez, LPN at Homestead Village in Lancaster.

Today, LNP | LancasterOnline reported on Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace asking other county officials to stop acting as though nursing homes are taking the county hostage.

It begs the larger discussion on whether nursing home case counts should be counted toward the threshold for opening counties in Pennsylvania.

The hearing will go from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Watch the livestream below.

LNP reporter Hurubie Meko will be livetweeting about the senate hearing below. Be sure to check back for the latest updates.

