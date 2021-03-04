Two weeks ago, there were just hundreds of snow birds taking a pit stop at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Today, there are more than 70,000 snow geese and other birds in the lake and fields of Middle Creek, according to Middle Creek manager Lauren Ferreri.

The snow geese migration took a little longer than previous years to kick into high-gear, as snowy weather conditions in Lancaster County prevented the birds from being able to roost and feed.

Middle Creek is nearing its peak migration bird count, Ferreri said in a blog post.

Here's a livestream of some of the birds. Watch below.