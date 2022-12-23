Officers with Manheim Township police rescued a woman after she accidentally drove her vehicle into a pond Thursday night.

Officers and other emergency crews responded at 8 p.m. to the intersection of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road for a report of a vehicle in the pond. Responding officers arrived to find a 59-year-old woman from Lancaster trapped inside the vehicle with water up to her neck, police said.

"Officers Kyle Carner and Anthony DiClemente jumped into the water and broke the driver’s window to gain access, just as the vehicle completely submerged," police said in the release. "The officers were able to open the door, remove the driver, and pull her to the edge of the pond where she was treated by EMS."

The department released body cam footage showing the officers rescue the woman.

EMS took the woman to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police determined the woman misjudged the turn and drove into the pond.